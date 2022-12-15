Strong Cold Front Bringing Wet and Icy Weather to the Carolinas Thursday

AM Headlines:

Wind Advisory for Avery Co until 9am

Freezing rain icing over cars in the mountains

Cold Rain will make for a messy AM commute

Cold and breezy weekend Discussion:

Battling a cold rain this morning as that cold front pushes through the region. Temps below freezing in the mountains. That is leading to iced over cars and icy travel for the high country. Rain will clear as the cold front pushes through the region through late morning/early afternoon. Highs will struggle to break out of the 40s today. Drier and colder air sets up a sunny but, cool Friday forecast. A reinforcing cold front will bring a breezy and colder outlook this weekend. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Saturday morning. Dry through early next week. Cold temps will take us through the Christmas holiday.