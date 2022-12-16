CDC: Flu Cases Slightly Down In North Carolina For First Time In Weeks

ATLANTA, GA — North Carolina is seeing slight improvement when it comes to respiratory illnesses. The Centers For Disease Control released new data Friday. For the first time in several weeks, the CDC map has lowered North Carolina from “VERY HIGH” to “HIGH LEVEL” of spread. The spread of flu in South Carolina remains “VERY HIGH.” Most of the country is also listed in the “VERY HIGH” category.

The CDC says 23,000 people were admitted to the hospital with flu last week. That number is lower than the previous week. Still the CDC says current cases of flu infection is the highest in more than a decade for this time of year.