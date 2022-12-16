Cold Air Settles in Before the Christmas Holiday

AM Headlines:

AM Patchy Fog

Sunny and mild day

Breezy Saturday

Colder temps throughout the week

Will we get a white Christmas?

Discussion:

The patchy morning fog has led to a dense fog advisory across the Piedmont. Fog will lift by mid-morning with sunny skies this afternoon as drier air sweeps into the region. Highs will reach the low 50s. Another disturbance will kick up a breezier Saturday with feels-like temps in the 40s for much of the afternoon. That chill will keep temps feeling like the teens and 20s across the mountains through the day. By Sunday winds will die down, but the cold air will be sticking around. After a freezing start, highs will struggle to break out of the 40s across the region. Dry through the start of the week, but cold temps with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing through the week. A blast of arctic air late week will reinforce the colder air with temps struggling to break out of the 30s by late next week. As of now, likely we will see snow in the mountains, but across the rest of the area, this will be a straight cold rain with a few flakes mixing in. The last time we had a white Christmas was back in 2010 when a few flakes flew. But, since the 1880s, Charlotte has only had 4 Christmas’ with measurable snow.