Edge On The Clock: LeBron & Carmelo Sit Next To Each Other To Watch Sons Play Basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The legacy continues. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony reunited to watch their sons go head-to-head. The superstars sat court side as James’ sons Bronny and Bryce, took on Anthony’s son, Kiyan, in a high school basketball tournament. The teens competed against each other 20 years after their famous dads played each other in high school. Carmelo shared pictures of the proud moment on social media, with the caption “Legacies.” That post included pics of him and LeBron playing as teens. LeBron retweeted the post with the word “Family.”

Plus, Buckingham Palace is refusing to comment on new episodes of the controversial Harry & Meghan Netflix series. In the new clips, Harry describes a tense meeting with his brother, father, and grandmother, as he was trying to navigate his role going forward. He said his brother screamed at him, as his grandmother sat quietly, taking it all in. The final episode shows the pair flying to Los Angeles, having completed their final royal engagements, a moment Harry called their “freedom flight.”

And, a mom on TikTok recorded her kids reaction to the Grinch stealing their Christmas presents. The boys are sitting on the couch when the Grinch bursts in. The Grinch makes his way over to the Christmas tree when one of the boy starts attacking him. Eventually the boy’s father had to step in, and pull him away from the Grinch. The video has been viewed nearly 68 million times.

