Financial Expert Anthony O’Neal Tells You Why To Limit Gift Giving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

With Christmas less than 10 days away, financial expert Anthony O’Neal tells Rising why you need to limit the spending on gifts for others and why you need to shorten your gift giving list.

“Focus on your immediate family, focus on the ones who you love. set a firm boundary on who you are buying your gifts for this year and stick to your immediate family only. With the cost of inflation right now, everyone is going to understand that not everyone is going to get a gift.” says O’Neal.