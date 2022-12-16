More Than 300 Flights Delayed at Charlotte Douglas Airport Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of flights were delayed again on Friday at Charlotte Douglas Airport. According to Flight Aware, 304 flights were delayed and 16 were cancelled at CLT as of 11:00pm Friday. More the 400 flights were delayed Thursday at CLT, the official start of the Christmas travel rush.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is expected to screen an average of 71,000 passengers daily at CLT between now and January 2nd. Airport officials are warning travelers to arrive 2 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights.

According to Flight Aware, other major airports across the country are also experiencing a significant numbers of delays, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C. and New York.

To check out real time flight information click here.