NASA Launches New Satellite To Survey Earth’s Water
Scientists with NASA and France’s Space Agency have been developing and working on this concept for 20 years. It’s called the Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite, or SWOT.
This satellite will collect detailed measurements of how bodies of water on earth change over time. Scientists are hoping the data will show how oceans impact climate change.
SWOT’s mission is expected to take three years, but data will be released during that three-year period.