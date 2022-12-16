MIDLAND, TEXAS — Preliminary data from the USGS reports a magnitude 5.3 earthquake centered 12 miles NNW of Midland, Texas struck around 5:35 PM CT, Friday. If the quake stands at a magnitude 5.3, this would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!
Notable Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake In Texas
