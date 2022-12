CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Valeview Lane.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Medic took a female shooting victim to the hospital, but she passed away soon after arriving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.