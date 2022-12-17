Local Nonprofit Gives Away 1,500 Toys Ahead Of Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A local nonprofit is helping make Christmas special for kids in the Charlotte area.

The bilingual and multi-cultural organization Camino hosted its annual toy giveaway event Saturday night.

They gave away 1,500 toys to kids in the community.

The nonprofit has done this each year for over a decade, but says it’s even more important to help families now during these difficult times.

“Right now times are a little bit tough, prices for everything are a little bit higher than normal,” said Public Relations Manager Paola Garcia. “So here at Camino, we want to make sure that nobody, no family has to choose between paying their bills or giving their kids a Christmas present.”

Saturday’s event also featured a petting zoo, a bouncy house and food, music and games.

The kids even got to meet Jolly Old Saint Nick himself at the event.