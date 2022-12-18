The West Wins the 4th Annual Queen City Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC – Over 80 of the best senior high school football players from the around the area competed Saturday in the 4th annual Queen City Bowl. Out of all the players that took part, at least half will be playing at the next level. For some players and parents, it was the last time their sons would play on the gridiron. Either way, the players, parents and everyone involved had a great time. As for the game, both teams started slow with the defenses playing strong and the offenses struggling to move the ball. The West finally got it going on offense and ended up winning this one 21-0. Congratulations to all who took part.