A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte

A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.

NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM: Arctic air is coming, but a white Christmas is not happening. In order for it to snow in the Piedmont, cold air must meet the moisture. More times than not, the moisture moves out before the cold air rushes in. This is exactly what will happen on Thursday with the exception of the Mountains.

Rain will be numerous on Thursday across the Piedmont. Rain will transition to snow across the Mountains Thursday evening into Friday. Behind the moisture, is the frigid air. Temperatures plummet into the teens overnight Friday into Saturday.

Notes:

– This Christmas Eve will likely be the coldest since 1989 where our high was 33. If we only make it to 32 degrees, this will be the coldest Christmas Eve 1945.

– Our coldest Christmas Day high temperature on record was 22 degrees. This occurred in 1983.