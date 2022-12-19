Panthers Lose, But Could Still Make Playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Chalk up another loss for the Carolina Panthers, this time versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, despite falling to a 5-9 record on the season their playoff hopes are still very much alive.

The Panthers fell to the Steelers on Sunday 24-16, however Tampa Bay lost to the Bengals, leaving the door open in the worst division in the NFL.

For Carolina, they need to win out to make the playoffs. Their next three games are against Detroit, at Tampa Bay and at New Orleans.

Interim Head Coach Steve Wilks wasn’t thrilled with quarterback Sam Darnold’s performance versus Pittsburgh, saying he will evaluate his play before naming him the starter versus the Lions.

It’s the final home game of the season for Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 on Christmas Eve.