Holiday Travel Warnings: Winter Storm Will Likely Bring Delays & Cancelations

A major winter storm blasted parts of the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Some areas picked up over a foot of snow with others facing the dangerously cold temperatures. On Tuesday evening, wind chills were -51° in parts of North Dakota at 7 PM.

This storm will continue traveling eastward through the end of the week. You may here the term “bombogenesis” or “bomb cyclone”. This happens when the pressure of a storm drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. For non-scientific lingo, it is when a storm rapidly intensifies. This system could rapidly intensify as it moves across the Midwest.

Travelers should expect delays and cancelations across the Eastern half of the nation on Thursday and Friday.

The most significant impact from this storm system is going to be the arctic air behind it. Wind chills could reach -60 in parts of the North Plains. Charlotte will even wake up to feels like temperatures in the single digits on Christmas Eve morning. Prepare for the frigid air and practice the 5 Ps of winter preparedness:

The 5 Ps of Winter Preparedness:

PROTECT PEOPLE – Pay careful attention to children and the elderly. Dress in multiple layers when you are outdoors, especially at night when temperatures are below freezing.

PROTECT PETS – Bring your pets inside! If its too cold for you, it is too cold for them — especially with the cold, wet, and windy conditions. If your pet MUST absolutely be left outside, they should have shelter in a dry, warm place with their shelter facing AWAY from the wind.

PROTECT PLANTS – Cover them with blankets or bring them inside if you haven’t already.

PROTECT PIPES – Open cabinet doors to allow the warmth of your home to reach pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls. Open your faucets and allow a small stream of water to run at half the diameter of a pencil when temperatures drop into the 20s and teens.

PRACTICE FIRE SAFETY – Inspect all heating equipment before using. Check on your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.