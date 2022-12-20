New York Magazine Says It’s The Year Of The Nepo Baby

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s the year of the Nepo Baby, according to New York Magazine. People are obsessed with the children of famous people, and their subsequent success. A term coined by Gen Z, “nepo babies” are actors, singers, directors, and famous people who just so happen to be the children of other actors, singers, and directors, and famous people. #NepoBaby has been used more than 38-million times across social media sites.

Here are some notable nepo babies: siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s parents are Stephen Gyllenhaal, a film director, and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, a screenwriter. Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Kate Hudson is the daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn, and the renowned actor and musician Bill Hudson. Kurt Russell is her stepfather. And Hailey Baldwin Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, and niece of Alec Baldwin.

Our question of the night: Why do you think we are so interested in the children of famous people?

