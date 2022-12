National Signing Day Marks The Beginning Of A New Chapter For Athletes Across Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They seized. They signed. They celebrated as the class of 2023. Thursday was National Signing day as Charlotte area athletes pick the college or university to continue their football careers.

Bubba Camp signs with Old Dominion

Rico Walker signs with Maryland

Sean Boyle signs with West Virginia

Kyron Jones signs with Georgia

Grant Tucker signs with App State

Ben Cutter signs with West Virgnia

Keandre Walker signs with Virginia

Tyler Mizzell signs with Wake Forest

Se’Quan Osborne signs with Howard

Markell Quick signs with NC Central

Tad Hudson signs with University of North Carolina

Demoris Jenkins signs with Eastern Carolina University

Zion Booker signs with Western Carolina University

Zairion Jackson-Bass signs with Yale

Jordan Thompson signs Middle Tennessee University

T.J. McGill signs with William and Mary

Kevin Concepcion signs with N.C. State