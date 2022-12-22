Area Warming Shelters Open During Dangerous Cold Snap

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to extreme weather forecasted through at least Monday, December 26, activation of extreme weather protocols will begin on Friday, December 23, which include expanded hours of operation and additional capacity at area homeless shelters. Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO), Roof Above, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, and Block Love Charlotte are working together to support the needs of people experiencing homelessness during this extreme weather event.

Roof Above’s Day Services Center, located at 945 N. College St, will remain open until 4 p.m. daily on Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25. These extended hours include access to restrooms, handwashing stations, and outside radiated heaters.

Block Love Charlotte will also open their doors at 2738 N Graham St. on Friday, December 23 from 12 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, December 24 and Sunday December 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to provide an additional warming station resource for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the community.

On Thursday, December 22, street outreach will visit homeless encampments to encourage anyone living unsheltered to visit a shelter and to provide information on how to access shelter. Individuals declining shelter will be provided blankets and/or sleeping bags, if needed.

The following provides an update on expanded shelter capacity and access during this extreme weather event. Mecklenburg County and the shelters will be closely monitoring shelter utilization.

For Men:

Roof Above provides shelter for men and expanded capacity at their shelter locations. To access shelter, men may come on site to Roof Above at 1210 N. Tryon starting at 4 p.m.

For Women & Families:

Salvation Army provides shelter for women and families and expanded capacity at their shelter location. To access shelter, women and families may call 2-1-1 or by going to the shelter at 534 Spratt Street between 9 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Gaston County:

Salvation Army Center of Hope Shelter

107 S. Broad Street, Gastonia

Hours: 8pm-6am

Cabarrus County:

Cabarrus County is preparing to assist citizens with the frigid temperatures expected throughout the holiday weekend.

The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties, located at 216 Patterson Avenue SE in Concord, will provide a warming center during the following hours:

Friday, December 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army’s overnight overflow shelter will open each evening listed above to provide additional overnight housing needs for the community.

Cabarrus County provides updates on severe weather emergencies and Cabarrus County Government closings in a variety of places.

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabarruscounty/

Follow on Twitter: @CabCoEM and @CabarrusCounty

Visit www.cabarruscounty.us (CabCo TV livestream)

Watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 22

Register for alerts: https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Communications-and-Outreach/CabCoALERT

The County also sends notifications through local media outlets.

If faced with an emergency, please dial 911 for assistance. For non-emergencies, please call Cabarrus County Sheriff’s office at 704-920-3000, Concord Police Department at 704-786-9155 and Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.