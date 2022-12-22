Carolina Panthers Could Tie Franchise Record For Coldest Home Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers could tie a franchise record this Saturday. WCCB News @ Ten meteorologist Kaitlin Wright is forecasting the temperature for game day to be 30 degrees. That would tie the coldest game in Bank of America Stadium history, set on January 3rd, 2010. Then, it was also 30 degrees. Carolina beat the Saints, 23 to 10.

Jonathan Stewart ran for 125 yards and a touchdown that game, and he and DeAngelo Williams became the first pair of 1,000-yard rushers in team history.

Stewart talked with WCCB News @ Ten anchor Morgan Fogarty about that cold game. He played in a short sleeve jersey, and had his hand warmer pouch. He says preparing to play in cold weather is about mental toughness, and staying warm on the sidelines. He says, “When you’re out there, 9 times out of 10, you’re not really feeling anything. You’re warmed up, you’re sweating, and you actually do get hot. But if you’re on the sideline, that’s where you get really cold.” And, “It’s actually one of the better memories that I have, when I think about practices, I think about cold weather practices. And when I think about times on the sidelines, I think about times it was really cold on the sidelines.”

Stewart says there are also heating units connected to the benches, which keeps the players’ legs warm when they’re on the sidelines.