Dangerous Cold & Gusty Winds Spill Across The Region Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCCB) — A powerful winter storm will send dangerously cold temperatures to the Carolinas. The frigid air will quickly spill into the region Friday morning with gusty winds and subzero wind chills. It is possible we do not get above freezing for 52 hours in Charlotte. From 8 AM Friday until 1 PM Sunday. Due to this polar plunge, there are multiple alerts in effect:

ALERTS:

Mountains:

High Wind Warning in effect for the Mountains from Friday at 3 AM until 10 PM Friday

Wind Chill Warning in effect for the Mountains from Friday at 6 AM until Saturday 1 PM. Wind chills as low as -30° are possible. This could result in frostbite or hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Piedmont:

Wind Advisory in effect for the Piedmont from 3 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday

Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the Piedmont from 7 PM Friday until 9 AM Saturday. Wind chills as low as -5° are possible.

FORECAST KEY POINTS:

Mountain:

Rain showers transitions to snow late Thursday evening – overnight

Snow continues through early Friday morning (1-2” likely with higher amounts above 3,500′)

Temperatures plummet overnight going from 34 to 0 between 2 am – 8 am

Wind increases overnight with gusts up to 55 mph by Friday morning

The coldest temperatures arrive around midnight Saturday morning. Actual temperature of -5 with wind chills around -30.

Piedmont:

Overnight widely scattered rain showers

Our high temperature on Friday will occur in the morning with temperatures falling quickly through the day

Temperatures fall from 45 degrees around 5 am to 25 degrees by 11 am

Wind increases overnight with wind gusts up to 40 mph

The coldest temperatures arrive early Saturday morning with a low of 10 and wind chills as low as -5.

PRIMARY THREATS:

COLD

Wind

Frozen Pipes

WHAT’S NEXT:

Temperatures very slowly rise through next week. Highs by next Thursday are back in the 50s.