Edge On The Clock: Lab-Grown Meat Coming To A Dinner Plate Near You

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Lab-grown meat could be closer to your dinner plate than you think. Meatballs from British startup Ivy Farm Technologies are produced using a bio-reactor. The meatballs have been described as “savory and full of flavor.” The company, founded in 2019, is one of multiple companies raising billions of dollars to reproduce animal cells in a lab. Last month, the FDA said for the first time that a lab-grown meat product is safe to eat. Right now, Singapore is the only place that allows the sale of lab grown meat.

Plus, llama on the loose! Police in Virginia used a helicopter and thermal technology to track down a llama over the weekend. Officers tried over and over to lasso the llama, but she was quick. It took a whole team to catch her, but police were eventually able to get her to safety. Officers found her owner and the two were reunited on Tuesday. Turns out, she is 20 years old, and her name is Kolby.

And, a Hallmark Christmas movie is coming to the North Carolina mountains. The Hallmark Channel has announced that one of its new, original Countdown to Christmas movies will begin filming at the historic Biltmore Estate in January. A Biltmore Christmas is slated to premiere as a part of Hallmark Channel’s 2023 Countdown to Christmas programming. Although other movies and shows have been filmed on the property, this is the first time the national historic landmark will serve as the true setting.

