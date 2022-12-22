Gaston County Police Investigate Armed Robbery

1/2

GASTONIA, N.C. – One man is on the run and another is under arrest, suspected of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Gaston County.

It happened on December 9th at the Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. Two men robbed the store, then drove off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Dawan Al-Taria Myers has active arrest warrants from Gaston County Police for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Conspiracy. He’s described as an African-American male between 35 and 45 years old. He’s between 5’5″ and 5’8″ and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds.

Julio Angel Escalera Padilla is currently in the Gaston County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the case, or the location of Myers, is asked to contact Gaston County Police at 704-886-3320, or call Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information in the case.