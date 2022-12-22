If It’s Too Cold For You Outside, It’s Too Cold For Your Pets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s too cold for your pet to be outside. That’s the message from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control. They urge people to bring their pets inside when the temperatures get this dangerously cold. Their fur coats do not keep them safe from these temps. If you must keep them outside, you are required by city ordinance to provide adequate shelter from the weather.

CMPD ACC spokesperson Melissa Knicely says, “You definitely want to be mindful of outside pets. You want to make sure you have proper shelter for them. It’s in our ordinance, that they must have proper shelter to be protected from the elements.”

Experts say do not use blankets inside an outdoor dog kennel. Blankets trap moisture and actually make your pet colder. Use straw instead. It helps your pet keep warmer, and it’s doesn’t trap moisture. Animal Care and Control gives out free straw. Just call ahead. Their number is (704) 336-7600.