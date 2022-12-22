Procession in Honor of One Year Since Death of Officer Mia Goodwin

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Around 3:30 this morning, officers began the procession to honor officer Mia Goodwin’s life; around the same time in the morning that she tragically lost her life on I-85 at W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Officer Goodwin was was killed last year when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-85 Southbound while helping highway patrol close a portion of the road that was blocked by a truck that had spilled grain in the road.

A second tractor trailer failed to move over to the far left lane that was still open and failed to slow down, resulting in him hitting CMPD vehicles, the turned over truck and Officer Jennings.

She had just returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her third child, and she was the first female cop for CMPD to be killed in the line of duty.

Back in September, city council voted to rename the W.T. Harris bridge to the Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge, another token of remembrance of the six year CMPD veteran.