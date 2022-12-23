Below Freezing Temperatures Through Sunday Afternoon
We will stay below freezing until Sunday afternoon
Well, it’s here! We dropped below freezing in Charlotte at 9 am. We are expecting to stay below freezing until around 2 PM Sunday. That is 53 hours of below freezing temperatures!
Records:
– If we only hit 30 degrees, this Christmas Eve will be the coldest Christmas Eve Day since records started in 1939.
– This Christmas will be the coldest Christmas Day since 2004 when our high was 36. I am forecasting 37.
Mountain Holiday Forecast:
Friday Night:
Few flurries. Breezy. Frigid. Low: -1. Wind Chills: As low as -30.
Christmas Eve:
Sunny. Breezy. Frigid. High: 14. Wind Chills: -20.
Christmas Day:
AM Low: 5. Sunny. Breezy. Cold. High: 23.
Piedmont Holiday Forecast:
Friday Night:
Clear. Breezy. Frigid. Low: 10. Wind Chills: As low as -5.
Christmas Eve:
Sunny. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. High: 30.
Christmas Day:
AM Low: 17. Sunny with a calm wind. High: 37.
Stay warm! I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Kaitlin