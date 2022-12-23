Below Freezing Temperatures Through Sunday Afternoon

Well, it’s here! We dropped below freezing in Charlotte at 9 am. We are expecting to stay below freezing until around 2 PM Sunday. That is 53 hours of below freezing temperatures!



Records:

– If we only hit 30 degrees, this Christmas Eve will be the coldest Christmas Eve Day since records started in 1939.

– This Christmas will be the coldest Christmas Day since 2004 when our high was 36. I am forecasting 37.

Mountain Holiday Forecast:

Friday Night:

Few flurries. Breezy. Frigid. Low: -1. Wind Chills: As low as -30.

Christmas Eve:

Sunny. Breezy. Frigid. High: 14. Wind Chills: -20.

Christmas Day:

AM Low: 5. Sunny. Breezy. Cold. High: 23.

Piedmont Holiday Forecast:

Friday Night:

Clear. Breezy. Frigid. Low: 10. Wind Chills: As low as -5.

Christmas Eve:

Sunny. Wind gusts up to 20 mph. High: 30.

Christmas Day:

AM Low: 17. Sunny with a calm wind. High: 37.

Stay warm! I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Kaitlin