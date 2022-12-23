Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family.

CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night.

UPDATE: Vaniah Nichols returned home last night safely and is with her family. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 23, 2022

Previously (12/22/2022):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.

Nichols was last seen wearing a purple and brown striped long sleeve shirt, and dark brown sweatpants. She is 5’05” tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.