Dangerous Conditions Shut Down Slopes At Beech Mountain

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Beech Mountain Ski Resort has shut down its snowboarding and ski slopes for Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24 due to dangerous weather conditions.

The resort posted on its website that forecasted temperatures and high winds may create dangerous conditions on the slopes. The resort plans to re-open on Sunday, December 25, at 1 p.m., with more favorable skiing conditions.

All customers who purchased a slope ticket, childcare, Traxx, or Burton Learn to Ride programs will be refunded.

Over the next 48 hours, snowmaking efforts will concentrate on Southern Star and White Lightning to get the mountain’s front side 100 percent open as soon as possible.

Tubing, Beech Mountain Brewing Co., and Ski Beech Sports will operate on a regular schedule. Events, including Santa and live music with Shelby Rae Moore, are on schedule.