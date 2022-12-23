FAA Ordered Ground Stop At Charlotte Douglas Airport As Flight Delays Continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday due to high winds. The ground stop lasted 2 hours between 7:00am and 9:00am as holiday travelers waited to board planes.

Friday saw the worst day for flight cancellations and delays at CLT during the busy Christmas rush. According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, flight delays topped 500 before as of 8:45pm. There were half as many cancellations at around 240. A major winter storm sweeping the nation caused a ripple effect at airports across the country including Charlotte Douglas.

Peak travel days for CLT this Christmas travel season included Thursday, December 22 and Friday December 23. The next busiest day will be January 2, 2023 as travelers return home from their trips. Crowds are expected to be much thinner Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.