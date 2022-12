CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting inside a South Charlotte hotel.

Danny McGowan is charged with the murder of Wilmer Olivas-Alvarez.

Police say it happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Marriott on Rexford Road.

Medic took the victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Mcgowan’s charges also include Possession Of A Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm By A Convicted Felon.