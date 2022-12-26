Police Investigate Christmas Day Homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting on Beard Road around 8 a.m. Christmas morning.

They found a man on the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

CMPD has not said if they have made an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com..