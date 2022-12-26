Returns, Sales, and Gift Cards Are Reasons Why Christmas Shopping Continues Even After The Holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Holiday retail sales spiked 7.5% compared to last year and we shouldn’t expect the purchases to slow down just yet. Many shoppers hit the stores on Monday.

“Some are doing returns and some are using those gift cards they got in their stockings yesterday,” said General Manager of Charlotte Premium Outlets.

The National Retail Federation is expecting about 18% of holiday sales to be returned. That’s worth about $171 billion.

The NRF also estimates 70% of shoppers will shop the week after christmas.

“We are going to see lots of families the day after christmas. There’s usually family in town so they spend the day out together shopping,” explained Campbell.

About 75% of shoppers say they are shopping after Christmas to use their gifts or to take advantage of the ongoing holiday deals.