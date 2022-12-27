11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Still Missing, Parents Due In Court Wednesday

(UPDATE: 12/27/22):

Cornelius Police issued a statement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon regarding the department’s investigation into 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari’s disappearance.

Captain Jennifer Thompson says over the past 12 days the department alongside federal agencies have led a massive investigation and have looked into nearly 250 leads and knocked on more than 245 doors. One of the challenges in the case Thompson says is they were not notifed Madalina was gone for nearly three weeks.

(Original Story Posted 12/26/22):

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The parents of Madalina Cojocari will be in court later this week.

The 11-year-old girl from Cornelius was last seen November 23rd. She wasn’t reported missing for three weeks.

A WCCB Charlotte crew went to Cojocari’s home on Monday and saw a man our sources say is a family member.

When our crew asked to speak to him, he immediately got in his car and drove off.

Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, and her step-father, Christopher Palmiter, are facing felony chares for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.

They have a bond hearing on Wednesday.