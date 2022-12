UNITED KINGDOM– There are kinds of pizza from deep dish to veggie. But a special Christmas pizza doesn’t seem very appetizing. Someone posted a picture of the pizza on Reddit. The pizza looks to be half eaten and you can see that it comes topped with all the fixin’s from from brussel sprouts to apple sauce and gravy. Reddit users were quick to comment after seeing the post. Some said the pie was an abomination. Others said it was pure filth.