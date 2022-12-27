Racing Fans Flock To NASCAR Hall Of Fame For ‘Undeck The Hall’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas may be over but NASCAR fans are still celebrating the holiday. The NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte held its annual “Undeck the Hall” event on Tuesday. Racing fans from all over the country lined up to see trees decorated in rare and unique racing-themed items that they can select as a gift.

NASCAR racing teams donated items to the museum for the event. There is a wide variety of items including signed memorabilia, racing tickets, autographed t-shirts and diecast cars that can’t be bought in stores.

Doors opened at 10 a.m., and the fun continued until the gifts were gone. Each year a line forms early in the morning outside the Hall, so fans are encouraged to arrive early for the best selection. The event is free with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Undeck the Hall is part of Holidays at the Hall, a season-long celebration at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. For more details, visit holidaysatthehall.com.