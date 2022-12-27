Suspect Caught On Surveillance Camera Breaking Into Cars In Rowan County

1/2

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an increase in vehicle thefts in the Enochville Community. Investigators have released surveillance pictures of a suspect going around to homes and removing property from cars that are not locked.

Authorities say neighborhoods off S Enochville Avenue is where most of the thefts are happening. The sheriff’s office is urging people to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information about the identity of the person shown, please call Detective Simmons or Sergeant Thomason at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.