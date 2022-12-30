90 Day Fiancé Star Tim Malcolm Talks About Experience On Reality TV Juggernaut

CHARLOTTE, N.C.-

Charlotte native Tim Malcolm is a West Charlotte High School graduate, and star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. Growing up in Charlotte, Tim says one of the only big TV names to come out of Charlotte is wrestling icon Ric Flair. For Tim, having Charlotte become more recognized as a big city through the show helps viewers discover it’s not a small town.

“My family and I have been in Charlotte; I think we are first, second generation. I’m really excited that Charlotte is starting to get recognized. For the longest time, Ric Flair was about the only tv person we had representing Charlotte. People are finally discovering that is not a Podunk town that they thought of in the south.” says Malcolm.

Malcolm says filming 90 Day Fiancé: before the 90 days was eye-opening, not realizing how big of a production the show was let alone how successful the 90 Day franchise would become.

“It actually really hit me how big of a show, how big of a franchise it was the first day they showed up to film in a couple of vans of people and equipment getting out and I was like oh my God, what did I do? I thought I was signing up for like a small deal and I didn’t realize 90 Day Fiancé is now a 19 plus show universe. It’s grown into this huge franchise, and I have been lucky enough to be a part of it for like almost 4 years.” said Malcolm.

The continued success of the 90 Day Fiance franchise continues to provide Malcolm opportunities of appearances on 90 Day shows like Pillow Talk, as well as 90 Day: Single Life. Malcolm has nearly half a million followers on Instagram and says the success of the show catapulted his reality TV stardom overnight.

Malcom says, “My first tv appearance was like 4 years ago. I remember midway through the season, me and the cast talked about how nobody recognized us yet. It was over night, like literally. I went from nobody ever recognizing me, to I cannot leave my house. Home Depot, Walmart, it doesn’t matter where – I am getting stopped.”

For Malcolm, not only did he become an overnight celebrity – the success of the show, brings out internet trolls that he said wouldn’t have the self-esteem to battle when he was younger.

“I always tell people that are interested in getting into reality tv that you have to have really thick skin. I don’t think I could have done it in my 20s and have the confidence. My parents are very private people, and obviously any of the negative things I read about myself I always feel bad because I know they are reading it and it bothers them. For me, I’ve been called every insult in the book. There have been tons of rumors. I’m not your typical masculine guy, so it just comes

with the territory of being on a big show. You can be Mary Poppins; people will still find something negative to say about you.”