Rain and Rumbles to Close the Year, but Not a Total Washout

AM Headlines

Not as Cold

Clouds fill in today, and spotty drizzle is possible

Fog develops overnight

Rain/Storms NYE

M. Sunny and warm start to 2023

Watching for strong storms early next week (Late Tue-Wed) Discussion

Today/Tonight: Clouds Increase Today, Patchy Fog/Rain Develops Tonight

Not as cold of a start this morning with temps in the 30s across the area. Clouds will fill in today as moisture pools into the Carolinas. Temps won’t be quite as warm as yesterday, but highs will top out still above average in the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. Patchy drizzle possible beginning this afternoon. Fog develops tonight with rain beginning ahead of a fast-moving cold front.

New Year’s Weekend: Rain/Storms NYE, Sunny and Pleasant Start to 2023

This front will zip through the region Saturday bringing a few rumbles of thunder late afternoon/early evening before clearing the coast overnight. Rain likely for any New Years Eve dinner plans, but for the most part, the rain will clear out before midnight with just an isolated shower or two lingering through midnight for the mountains. Winds will gust 20-30 mph for the mountains Saturday night, but settle by New Year’s Day afternoon. Clouds will clear for a beautiful start to the new year. Highs will reach the mid 60s — not quite as warm as last year’s record high of 78, but a warm day none the less for this time of year.

Next Week: Warm Start to the Week, Watching Mid-Week for Strong Storms/Severe Threat

Well above average temps will continue into the early part of next week with highs nearing 70 by Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring the threat of severe weather across the southeast w/ heavy rain likely for the Carolinas Tuesday night into Wednesday. We will have to watch this system closely over the next few days.