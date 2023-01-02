Three Killed After Scaffolding Collapse Near Dilworth

1/2 E. Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue

East Morehead Street



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people have died and two others were injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site on Monday.

Police blocked the roadway near the 700 block of East Morehead Street. The road has since reopened.

Charlotte Fire says the workers fell at least 70 feet.

The two injured people were transported to Atrium, Medic says. They are expected to be okay.

Authorities say officials with The Occupational Health and Safety Division are responding to the accident. Construction at the site has been halted while CMPD investigates.

