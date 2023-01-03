A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

1/10

The threat of severe weather will be ongoing Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes have caused damage across the south since Monday.

Temperatures across the south have been unusually warm for this time of year – running 15-20 degrees above normal. Winds out of the southwest have been able to draw in moisture which will lead to waves of showers and heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

A shortwave to our west has brought strong winds to middle and eastern TN. Models have this piece of energy losing steam as it reaches the Appalachians, but if it holds together it could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to mountains and foothills late this afternoon. Otherwise, expect a few rumbles across the Piedmont tonight with a brief lull in the rain and storms after midnight.

Our next round of rain and storms will pick up early Wednesday. The severe threat will be limited early Wednesday due to the coverage of clouds and ongoing rain. However, the severe threat looks a little better for areas south and east of I-85 during the early afternoon ahead of the cold front. Although instability will be weak, the strong low-level jet could bring damaging winds and even an isolated tornado within a line of storms crossing the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-40 under a Level 1 out of 5 severe threat for Wednesday. Rainfall totals around 1-2″ will be possible with locally higher amounts for the mountains. Localized flooding, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado will be possible through early Wednesday afternoon.

The cold front will clear the area late Wednesday. Cooler and drier air will filter into the region late in the week.

