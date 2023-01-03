CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our December 2022 Teacher of the Month, Nancy Lunsford! Mrs. Lunsford is a teacher at Sun Valley Middle School. She was nominated by Ann Baucom.

Ann said the following of Mrs. Lunsford:

“Nancy develops meaningful relationships with her students and their families. She always goes above and beyond to help children find success.”

Thank you for all that you do Mrs. Lunsford!

If you know a teacher who goes above and beyond, you can nominate them to be a Teacher of the Month here.