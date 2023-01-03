Edge On The Clock: Snowy Owl Lands In Southern California

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Al Roker is set to return to The Today Show on Friday. The long-time meteorologist has been out of work since November. A blood clot in his leg traveled to his lungs, and led to two hospitalizations. The issue also caused him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. He’s been a staple at both those traditions for years.

Plus, bird lovers are flocking to check out a misplaced snowy owl that’s ended up in southern California. A marine biologist told The New York Times, “It’s like seeing Santa Claus on a beach.” Wildlife experts are watching the owl closely. There’s no word on how the owl got there. It could be an escaped pet, or it could’ve gotten disoriented and flown too far south.

And, the verdict is in: the Mediterranean way of eating is the best overall diet. That’s according to US News and World Report‘s 2023 diet rankings. It says this way of eating is more a lifestyle than a diet. It features simple, plant-based cooking, with a focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans, and seeds. The worst diet, per the report, is the raw foods diet.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!