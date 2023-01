Tennis legend Martina Navaratilova has announced that she was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

In a statement she says “The stage one diagnosis is serious, but fixable. The 66 year old went on to say, she’s “hoping for a favorable outcome.” Navaratilova, who’s won 59 Grand Slam titles in her career already battled breast cancer back in 2010.

According to the statement, she’ll start treatment this month.