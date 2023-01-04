Jeremy Renner Posts Update from Hospital After Snow Plow Accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner has posted an update from the hospital after a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

In the post on Instagram, Renner says, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries, according to a publicist and sheriff’s officials who said Renner was flown by medical helicopter about 25 miles to a Reno hospital.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner had used his Pistenbully snow groomer, a 7-ton vehicle he owns, to tow another personal vehicle that had become snowbound on a private road he shares with neighbors.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snowcat) to speak to his family member,” Balaam said. “The Pistenbully started to roll. In an effort to stop (it), Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver’s seat. It’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over.”

The sheriff said the snowcat was impounded and is being examined by investigators “for any mechanical failure and why it started to roll.”