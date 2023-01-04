Third Victim Identified In Deadly Scaffolding Collapse In Dilworth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Family members have now identified Jesus “Chuy” Olivares as the third victim killed in the Dilworth scaffolding collapse.

They say Oliveras was a father, brother, and husband who leaves behind a wife and four children.

On a GoFundMe page they write, “He was a hard worker, happy and always enjoyed live to the fullest. Loved by everyone.”

Tuesday, we reported on the other two victims – 26-year-old Jose Canaca, who was well known in the skateboarding community.

And Gilberto Fernandez, who family describes as a “hard working man,” originally from Mexico.

The three died when scaffolding collapsed at a work site at East Morehead Street and Euclid Avenue in Dilworth on Monday morning.