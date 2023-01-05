Edge On The Clock: Prince Harry Wants His Dad & Brother Back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actor Jeremy Renner is thanking fans for their support after his snowplow accident. Renner posted a selfie to social media from what looks like a hospital bed. In the post, the 51-year-old says, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” At last check, he is in ICU, in critical but stable condition. Renner’s publicist said he is making positive progress, and he is awake, talking and in good spirits.

Plus, just weeks after his explosive Netflix series, Prince Harry is about to share new revelations about life in the royal family in two big TV interviews. The Duke of Sussex will say that he wants a family and not an institution, and that he misses his relationship with his dad and brother. While not mentioning who he is talking about, the Duke of Sussex says, “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.” He goes onto say, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

And, Twitter is being sued by a landlord in California for breach of contract. According to the lawsuit, the social media company failed to pay rent on one of the tech company’s San Francisco offices. Columbia Property Trust is asking the court to force Twitter to pay $136,000 in unpaid rent, plus interest and attorney fees. It was reported last month that Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, stopped paying for Twitter’s office spaces in an apparent effort to cut costs.

