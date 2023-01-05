Gabrielle Union Says She Felt “Entitled To Infidelity”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actress Gabrielle Union is opening up about her first marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard. She describes that marriage as “dysfunctional from day one.” On the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Union says she, “felt entitled to infidelity in her marriage to Howard.”

The two wed in 2001 and divorced in 2006. A friend gifted the couple a therapy session and the therapist recommended they split because they had nothing in common besides other people.

The Bad Boys 2 star goes on to say that part of her infidelity was due to her husband also allegedly cheating. She adds that their dynamic also made her think her actions were justified.

Union says, “Neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating. A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills. I was working my (censored) off and I felt that that’s what comes, the spoil of riches. And like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want.”

Union is currently married to former NBA star Dwayne Wade. The share daughter Kaavia James.

Our question of the night: is infidelity a deal breaker?

