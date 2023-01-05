NASCAR Rookie, Rajah Caruth, Looks To Continue The History Of A Trailblazer In NASCAR

STATESVILLE, NC – 20-year-old Rajah Caruth is a Junior at Winston Salem State University. His weekdays are spent in the classroom. His weekends are spent on the track. Rajah is a rookie on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His love for racing began in a unique way.

“Let me ask you this, why racing? What got you into it?” asked Jeff Taylor “Lightning McQueen. So honestly Jeff so I had seen that movie, I was four, I hate to make you feel old, I was four when that movie came out,” replied Rajah Caruth.

From that moment, Rajah knew he wanted to race. And that is what he has done ever since. From IRacing to the ARCA Series, he has worked his way up the ranks and will now drive the number 24 for GMS Racing.

“Honestly it is pretty surreal. but at the same time, I am ready to go to work and continue the stuff we have been doing during the offseason,” said Caruth.

Riding along side Rajah is the memory of NASCAR trailblazer, Wendell Scott, the first African American to win a NASCAR race. The Foundation named after Scott is Caruth’s main sponsor.