Edge On The Clock: Why Are Lottery Jackpots Getting So Big?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Actor Edward Norton says he’s recently discovered that the real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother. He learned of his family connection to the 17th century daughter of a Native American chief from historian Henry Louis Gates, Junior. Gates confirmed Norton’s long-standing family rumor on the PBS genealogical history show he hosts. Norton also discovered that his third great-grandfather was a slave owner, a realization that he says left him understandably uncomfortable.

Plus, BMW has unveiled a new concept car that changes color. It is one of two concept cars the auto giant showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show, both called the i Vision Dee Concept. “Dee” stands for Digital Emotional Experience. The color-changing model can go through a full palette of colors with different parts of the car body showing different colors all at once, including the wheels. Production is set to begin in 2025.

And, call it the golden age of lottery jackpots. The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot is now worth $940 million. That’s the sixth largest prize in U.S. history. It comes less than two months after someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Here’s why those jackpots are getting so massive. In 2015, lottery officials approved changes to Powerball and then to Mega Millions in 2017, worsening the odds of winning. The idea was that by making jackpots less common, ticket revenue would build up week after week, creating giant prizes that would attract players.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!