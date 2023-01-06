Fitness Friday with Charlotte FIT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FIT is a fitness company catering to the individual who desires a customized workout routine, an intimate environment, and community support to help them reach their health goals.

Owner and Master Trainer Taylor Calamese is a former athlete and her goal is to be an inclusive, one stop shop for health and wellness for Charlotteteans. That includes personal training, group fitness, nutrition, physical therapy, and even personal training certification programs.

She stopped by Rising to show off some simple workouts you can do right at home with what you already have.

There are two locations in Charlotte: Charlotte FIT North and Charlotte FIT South.

Learn more about Charlotte FIT here.

You can also follow Taylor on Instagram.