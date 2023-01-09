Dozens Gather For Balloon Release For Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Family and friends gathered in Huntersville for a balloon release for Shanquella Robinson, one day before her 26th birthday.

A crowd gathered at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday afternoon, as they honored her life, while praying for justice.

The FBI and Mexican authorities have been investigating Robinson’s death for months. She was vacationing with friends near Cabo when she died mysteriously.

A video circulating on social media shows Robinson being attacked inside a villa. Authorities say she died from a spinal cord injury.

Mario Black, with Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury, organized the event. He says it’s important to keep Shanquella’s name alive.