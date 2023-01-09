North Carolina Republican Leaders Discuss 2023 Legislative Agenda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s top Republicans are outlining their top priorities for the 2023 legislative session which begins this week. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger discussed their agenda met with the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Monday.

High on the list of topics to be debated are Medicaid expansion, higher education funding, broadband and 5G, sports betting, the jet fuel sales tax exemption and transportation funding.

“What I want to see is, when we talk about transportation, is not more of these bike lanes, not more of the rails that cost so much and only serve a limited purpose. But really increasing the capacity of our roads and our thoroughfares. You immediately pull out in the street and are in gridlock and that doesn’t need to happen,” said Speaker Moore.

The 2023 North Carolina general assembly is scheduled to convene on January 11, 2023, and adjourn on July 28, 2023.